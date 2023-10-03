Newfound Popularity for 2011 Sci-Fi Film “In Time” on Netflix

The 2011 sci-fi film “In Time” has recently gained unexpected popularity on Netflix. Despite being poorly received upon its release, the movie has climbed to the #3 spot on the streaming platform’s rankings. The surge in viewership can be attributed to TikTok users who have been sharing scenes from the film on their social media accounts.

The film, starring Justin Timberlake, has garnered attention from Netflix subscribers who were intrigued the clips they saw on TikTok. This viral spread of user-generated content has sparked curiosity among others, leading to a significant increase in viewership for “In Time.”

Despite its initial reception, the movie seems to have resonated with viewers, resulting in its growing popularity. While it has a low 37% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score is slightly higher at 51%. This indicates that although the film may not have been critically acclaimed, it has still found an audience that appreciates its merits.

“In Time” was written and directed Andrew Niccol and features a cast that includes Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried, Cillian Murphy, and Olivia Wilde, among others. The film was made on a budget of $40 million and managed to earn $174 million at the box office.

If you’re curious about this rediscovered sci-fi gem, “In Time” is currently available for streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for more news and updates on Netflix releases.

Sources:

– FlixPatrol

– Rotten Tomatoes