Patrick Reed’s Defamation Lawsuit Rejected, Ordered to Pay Legal Costs

Patrick Reed’s attempt to sue multiple US media outlets and golf journalists in a $750 million defamation lawsuit has been dismissed, and he has been ordered to pay legal costs to the defendants. Reed had pursued the damages from Gannett and Golfweek, as well as several journalists and commentators, on the grounds that they tried to defame him throughout his career and intensified their attacks after his decision to join LIV Golf.

However, a Jacksonville federal judge ruled that Reed’s lawsuits were meritless and aimed at stifling free speech. The judge stated that Reed did not meet the necessary standard of actual malice to hold the press liable for defamation. The cases were therefore dismissed, and Reed was ordered to pay legal fees to the defendants.

Reed’s legal team had claimed that he suffered financial losses due to the alleged harm caused the media outlets and journalists. They accused them of misreporting information, omitting pertinent facts, and actively targeting Reed to destroy his reputation and create a hostile work environment.

The reaction to the ruling has been unfavorable towards Reed, given his previous controversies on the PGA Tour and his involvement with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league. Many view the lawsuit as an attempt to silence criticism and hold the media accountable for negative coverage.

Reed’s lawyer has stated that they will appeal the ruling and that “justice will be done.” However, it is unclear how much Reed will be required to pay the defendants.

This legal setback highlights the challenges faced public figures when attempting to sue for defamation. The ruling reaffirms the protections afforded to free speech under Florida law and the First Amendment, emphasizing the importance of upholding these rights even in the face of negative media coverage.