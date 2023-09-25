Social Video Site TikTok Calls for Exclusion of Hate Speech in Government Crackdown on Misinformation

TikTok, the popular social video site, has urged the Australian government to exclude hate speech from its proposed crackdown on online misinformation. The government released a draft law earlier this year that would give the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) the power to enforce misinformation standards on platforms like Facebook and TikTok through industry codes.

TikTok, which has 8.5 million users in Australia, believes that clearer definitions and simpler rules are needed to address the issue of lies online. However, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) argues that the proposed laws should go further, giving authorities the ability to effectively ban sites that pose a threat to national security.

The clash between TikTok and ASPI highlights the global debate surrounding misinformation and disinformation. Misinformation refers to false statements, while disinformation refers to false claims that are intentionally spread. Some social media companies, such as X (formerly Twitter), have reduced news or content moderation to avoid being responsible for arbitrating on the truth.

The Albanese government’s draft laws have faced criticism from civil liberties groups, lawyers’ organizations, and the opposition. The Coalition, which previously supported a similar approach, is now concerned about potential risks to free speech. Currently, social media companies in Australia operate under a voluntary code on misinformation and mandatory codes on illegal material.

TikTok’s submission on the proposed laws suggests scaling back two core definitions. The platform believes that disinformation should only be addressed when spread in large volumes, such as through spam campaigns. Additionally, TikTok questions whether the legislation’s definition of “harm” should include hate speech, arguing that the focus should be on falsehoods. However, TikTok does support efforts to combat hate speech separately.

While ASPI largely supports the government’s plan to combat misinformation, it suggests 18 changes, including giving ACMA the power to effectively ban social media platforms that pose a threat to national interests. ASPI also recommends requiring platforms to publish takedown requests and labeling posts from foreign state propaganda outlets.

Overall, the consultations regarding the proposed laws aim to strike the right balance between protecting Australians online and preserving freedom of expression.

Sources:

– The Australian Financial Review