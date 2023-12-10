Paloma Elsesser Takes a Social Media Break to Focus on Her Achievement and Activism

Paloma Elsesser, a rising star in the modeling industry, recently announced that she would be taking a break from Instagram after winning an award. While Elsesser did not provide details about the negative comments she received, she did disable the ability to comment on her latest Instagram post, which happened to be her cover of Vogue Mexico.

Elsesser’s journey in the modeling world began in 2015 when she gained a substantial social media following while studying in New York City. Since then, she has achieved immense success, walking in numerous fashion shows each season for renowned brands like Fendi, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, and more. She has also graced the covers of major publications, including Vogue.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Elsesser expressed her belief that some brands are genuinely embracing size inclusivity, not only on the runway but also behind the scenes. She finds comfort in seeing a diverse range of body types involved in various aspects of the industry, such as tailoring and styling.

In addition to her modeling career, Elsesser is known for her activism. She consistently uses her platform to advocate for important causes, including the Palestinian cause as she mentioned in her Instagram post. Her commitment to amplifying marginalized voices and promoting social justice has solidified her status as a role model for many.

As we celebrate Paloma Elsesser’s fearless rise in the modeling industry, let’s take a look at some of her standout moments. From walking the runway for Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2020-2021 Show to attending prestigious events like the Met Gala and CFDA Awards, Elsesser continues to make a significant impact in the fashion world.

While she takes a break from social media, we applaud Paloma Elsesser for prioritizing her well-being and using her platform to inspire positive change. Her achievements serve as a reminder that representation matters and that beauty comes in diverse forms.