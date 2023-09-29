Meta Announces New Chatbots with Personality, Reddit Forces Users to See Personalized Ads, X Scraps Electoral Misinformation Reporting Feature, and Google Uses Prompts to Improve Math Ability

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has announced the launch of new chatbots that have personalities. These chatbots will be used in Meta’s Messenger service and will specialize in specific subjects such as holidays and cooking. The main chatbot, called Meta AI, will be able to settle arguments and answer queries, but the focus is on providing entertainment. Meta has trained its chatbots on public Facebook and Instagram posts, excluding private and sensitive information to respect users’ privacy. The chatbots, including characters played NFL star Tom Brady and YouTube star MrBeast, will be rolled out in the U.S. initially and later in other countries (source: BBC, Reuters).

In other news, Reddit has announced that users will be unable to opt out of activity-based ads, meaning they will be forced to see personalized ads. The platform will use signals such as communities joined, upvotes, and downvotes to target users with relevant ads. However, Reddit will provide opt-out buttons for sensitive advertising categories like Alcohol, Dating, Gambling, Pregnancy & Parenting, and Weight Loss. Despite these changes, users are concerned about potential impacts on data collection policies. Reddit clarified that this update does not change how data is collected or shared with third parties (source: Engadget).

Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite, is cutting 870 jobs, which accounts for 16% of its workforce. The decision comes as Epic tries to reduce costs and stabilize its finances. The layoffs affect non-core development and business areas, and it is not yet known where the job cuts will occur. Additionally, Epic is selling Bandcamp, the music site it acquired last year (source: BBC News).

Cloudflare has announced a partnership with Meta to make Meta’s Llama 2 open source large language model (LLM) available to developers on Cloudflare’s developer platform, Workers. This collaboration aims to advance generative AI providing developers with access to Llama 2 without the need for additional configuration. Cloudflare’s hyper-distributed edge network will enable developers worldwide to build applications with Llama, while its Data Localization Suite ensures data control and privacy (source: Business Wire).

X, formerly known as Twitter, has faced criticism for its handling of misinformation and foreign propaganda. Recent reports reveal that X has disabled a feature that allowed users to report misinformation about elections, except in the European Union. The removal of this feature raises concerns about the spread of misinformation ahead of the 2024 US presidential elections. Users can still report posts that they deem hateful, abusive, or spam (source: BBC News).

Google’s DeepMind researchers have found that prompting techniques can improve the math ability of large language models. By using natural language prompts like “take a deep breath” and “think step step,” researchers were able to guide the models in problem-solving. These phrases might not have a literal meaning for the models, but they seem to help tap into better reasoning and produce more accurate results. This technique has the potential to enhance the capabilities of language models in various problem-solving scenarios (source: Google DeepMind).

