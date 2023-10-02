Is Microsoft Looking to Power Its Data Centers with Nuclear Reactors?

Microsoft is reportedly exploring the use of nuclear reactors to power its data centers. The tech giant is considering small modular reactors (SMRs) that can be placed adjacent to data centers, minimizing power transmission issues. SMRs, such as those from NuScale, provide substantial power for extended periods without refueling and occupy less space compared to wind or solar alternatives. Microsoft’s interest in integrating SMRs aligns with its history of innovative data center solutions, including underwater data centers to address cooling challenges.

Source: Extreme Tech

Meta Introduces New AI Chatbot to Compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Meta has launched Meta AI, an AI chatbot designed to allow users to search its social media platforms using artificial intelligence. The chatbot will be integrated into WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, leveraging one of Meta’s large language models and a partnership with Microsoft’s Bing. Meta also announced the rollout of AI-backed photo creation tools and 28 AI-powered chatbots featuring celebrities and cultural icons. Unlike other tech giants, Meta aims to create a range of AI products for different purposes, focusing on being both informative and entertaining.

Source: Data Center Knowledge

PhD Student Found Guilty of Creating Lethal Drone with 3D Printer

A PhD student at Birmingham University, Mohamad Al Bared, has been found guilty of developing a potentially lethal drone using his home 3D printer. The drone, inspired the design of a Tomahawk missile, was capable of transmitting video and could have been used to deliver a bomb or chemical weapon. Al Bared shared his drone designs with Islamic State (IS) and featured the drone in a propaganda video. Al Bared now faces possible life imprisonment and will be sentenced next month.

Source: The Register

<h2 iPhone 15 Pro Faces Heating Issues, Apple Responds

The iPhone 15 Pro has been experiencing excessive heating issues, which Apple attributes to compromises in the thermal system design. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the use of a lighter weight, reduced heat dissipation area, and a titanium frame negatively impact thermal efficiency. Apple has acknowledged the issue and is actively addressing it. Factors contributing to the device running warmer than anticipated include a bug in the iOS 17 software and third-party apps overloading the system. Apple assures that upcoming bug fixes and the iPhone 15 Pro’s new titanium shells will regulate the device’s temperature and enhance heat dissipation.

Sources: Reuters, ZDNET

X (Formerly Twitter) Experiences Decline in Daily Active Users under Elon Musk’s Leadership

Under Elon Musk’s leadership, X (previously known as Twitter) has seen a decline in daily active users. X currently has 225 million daily active users, marking a decrease of tens of millions or 11.6% since Musk’s acquisition. The decrease may be attributed to an increase in hate speech on the platform. Recently, Musk faced criticism regarding hate speech on X but failed to provide specific examples. A video analysis MSNBC host Medhi Hassan highlights the type of hate speech permitted on the platform and Musk’s retweeting and comments.

Source: Reuters

Note: Sources include Extreme Tech, Data Center Knowledge, The Register, Reuters, ZDNET.