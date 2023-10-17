AI Washing Becomes Fraud as US Regulator Cracks Down

Fraudulent claims of incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into products and services have caught the attention of regulators, who view it as more than just “marketing spin” – it’s fraud. The Federal Trade Commission recently filed a lawsuit against Automators AI (formerly Empire Ecommerce LLC), accusing the company of deceiving consumers promoting AI-driven business opportunities that never materialized. This alleged scam resulted in victims losing $22 million. AI washing refers to the practice of falsely claiming to incorporate AI, a trend that has emerged as generative AI gains popularity. Source: Zdnet.

LinkedIn Announces Layoffs Amid AI Optimization Strategy

LinkedIn has decided to lay off over 660 employees, representing a three percent reduction in its global workforce. The layoffs are attributed to efficiencies generated the company’s use of AI, which has allowed them to optimize their platform. LinkedIn recently introduced AI-driven features such as AI-assisted candidate discovery for recruiters and AI-powered coaching for premium subscribers. Despite the workforce reduction, LinkedIn remains a dominant force in social networking with over 950 million users across 200 countries. Source: Axios.

New York Proposes Bill to Regulate 3D Printer Sales

The New York State Assembly has introduced a bill to regulate the sale of 3D printers capable of producing firearms. The proposed legislation requires retailers selling such printers to conduct a criminal background check on purchasers. The bill aims to prevent individuals with felony convictions or serious offenses from obtaining 3D printers that could be used to create firearms or their components. Source: NYsenate.

SEC Chair Warns of Financial Crash Caused AI

The chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, has expressed concerns about the potential risks of Wall Street’s rapid adoption of AI. Gensler believes a financial crash caused AI is “nearly unavoidable” the late 2020s or early 2030s. He emphasizes the dangers of over-reliance on models developed tech companies, calling it a “cross-regulatory challenge.” While some banks have embraced generative AI, others like Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank have restricted its use. Source: Business Insider.

Microsoft Seeks Robotics Expert for Datacenter Automation

Microsoft is actively hiring a team manager with expertise in robotics to automate its datacenter operations. The move comes after an Australian facility outage revealed a staffing shortage. The ideal candidate should have experience in automation and robotics for hardware equipment. Enhanced datacenter automation is being pursued to address rising personnel costs and the demand-supply gap for skilled staff. The position offers remote work options and a salary range of $133,600 to $256,800. Source: The Register.

Student Reads Ancient Roman Scroll Using Machine Learning

A 21-year-old computer science student, Luke Farritor from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, has made a groundbreaking achievement using machine learning to read the first text inside a carbonized scroll from the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum. The scroll had been unreadable since the volcanic eruption in AD 79 that buried Pompeii. This discovery could potentially unveil hundreds of texts from the only intact library from Greco-Roman antiquity. Farritor was awarded $40,000 for his achievement in the Vesuvius Challenge. Source: Nature.com.

