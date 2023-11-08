OpenAI Unveils Game-Changing Upgrades to GPT-4 Turbo and ChatGPT

OpenAI, the leading artificial intelligence research laboratory, recently made several groundbreaking announcements at its developer conference. The highlight of these announcements was the release of GPT-4 Turbo, which now features a 128k context window, surpassing Anthropic’s Claude 28k. This extended context window allows GPT-4 Turbo to handle over 300 pages of text in a single prompt, making it a significant leap forward from its predecessor.

One of the most impressive features of GPT-4 Turbo is its ability to process large files without the need for splitting or chunking. The larger context window enables seamless integration of extensive texts, eliminating the need for separate applications or processes.

Additionally, OpenAI reduced the price for input tokens 3x and output tokens 2x, making GPT-4 Turbo more affordable for developers and businesses. The Assistants API introduced OpenAI is set to revolutionize app development enabling the creation of GPT-like interactions within applications.

OpenAI’s text-to-speech feature also experienced significant improvements. The latest version now delivers human-quality speech with six preset voices. While more voices are available for purchase, the included options have already garnered positive reviews.

In a related AI news story, Luminance unveiled Autopilot, an AI-driven tool that automates contract negotiations. Powered a large language model similar to ChatGPT but trained on over 150 million legal documents, Autopilot can parse and negotiate non-disclosure agreements in minutes. This technology has the potential to save lawyers countless hours of work, allowing them to focus on more complex and strategic matters.

However, the Law Society of England and Wales stressed the importance of human oversight in legal negotiations, emphasizing the necessity of trust and accountability.

In a concerning study, Duke University shed light on the thriving trade of sensitive personal information about military personnel. Data brokers sell comprehensive records containing home addresses, emails, political affiliations, and even data about children for as little as $0.12 per individual. This unregulated trade poses a significant national security risk and calls for congressional action to protect individuals and empower regulatory bodies like the FTC.

Furthermore, a global survey conducted Ipsos revealed that 85% of people are concerned about the impact of online disinformation. The majority of internet users now rely on social media for news, even though there is lower trust compared to traditional media. Unesco has called for regulation to protect information access while safeguarding freedom of expression and human rights, outlining seven key principles for social media regulation.

As platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram experience a decline in popularity, Wired’s Jason Parham reflects on the nostalgia of early social media. First-generation users, who grew up in the transition from analog to digital, are witnessing the transformation of these platforms. The rise of disinformation may be a contributing factor to the shift away from social media.

