Threads Software Limited, a British firm that holds the trademark for the name “Threads,” has issued a 30-day ultimatum to social media giant Meta, demanding that they cease using the name in the UK. Threads Software Limited’s product is an intelligent messaging hub that archives emails, tweets, and VoIP calls in a cloud database. The company has rejected four acquisition offers from Meta for its “threads.app” domain. To make matters worse, when Meta introduced its own “Threads” app, Threads Software Limited found itself removed from Facebook. John Yardley, the managing director of Threads Software Limited, has emphasized that Meta does not have the right to use the “Threads” brand name.

Source: Business Insider

Reddit May Block Search Giants like Google

Popular online forum Reddit is contemplating severing ties with search giants like Google and Bing. According to a report The Washington Post, if Reddit fails to secure deals with generative AI companies for its data, it may prevent search crawlers from indexing its posts. This would result in Reddit posts not appearing in search results. While Reddit initially denied the report, the company later clarified that the possibility of blocking search crawlers was still being considered. Although Google search may not be affected, more than 535 news organizations already block their content from being scraped AI training platforms like OpenAI.

Source: The Verge

Nvidia Uses AI Chatbots to Streamline Semiconductor Design

Nvidia is leveraging AI chatbots to revolutionize the complex process of semiconductor design. Designing modern chips with billions of transistors is a labor-intensive task that typically involves thousands of engineers and years of work. Nvidia, renowned for its high-performance chips, has tapped into its 30-year archive of data and integrated it into a language model-driven chatbot. One key application is using the chatbot to answer questions, saving time for senior designers who often assist junior designers. The research highlighted that the chatbot, equipped with Nvidia’s extensive experience, can outperform advanced models and provide a cost-effective solution. Nvidia has also demonstrated AI’s ability to generate code, aiming to streamline troubleshooting for engineers.

Source: Reuters

OpenAI’s Safety Measures Challenged Language Translation

ChatGPT, developed OpenAI, has been implementing safety measures to prevent misuse of the software. However, researchers at Brown University have found a way topass these safeguards. By translating “unsafe” commands into less commonly studied languages like Zulu or Scots Gaelic, they can evade ChatGPT’s safety guardrails. Apparently, the safety measures, optimized for English, appear to be less effective with “low-resource” languages. The study revealed that this approach resulted in harmful responses from ChatGPT almost 50% of the time, compared to less than 1% with the original English inputs. These findings highlight the oversight in AI systems’ handling of less-studied languages, posing safety risks for the speakers of such languages, who number around 1.2 billion.

Source: ZDNet