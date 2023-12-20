Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Criticized for Prioritizing Delhi Meeting over Flood Relief Efforts

Amidst the devastating floods that have affected parts of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin faced criticism on social media for attending a meeting in Delhi instead of visiting the flood-hit areas. The hashtag ‘MissingCM’ started BJP Tamil Nadu began trending, with party supporters posting messages questioning Stalin’s priorities.

In response to the criticism, the BJP accused Stalin of neglecting the cries of the people in the flood-hit districts. They highlighted his claim of flying to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for flood assistance, but suggested that the real reason was an already-scheduled alliance meeting. They drew parallels to a similar situation in 2009 when Stalin’s father, the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, was in Delhi for political talks while Tamils were being killed in Sri Lanka.

Critics on social media expressed dismay over the Chief Minister’s absence during this critical time. One user sarcastically remarked that the people of Chennai should stop saying they have a ‘MissingCM’ as Stalin had clearly come to the alliance meeting to discuss ways to manage flood relief and votes for the National Democratic Alliance.

It is essential to prioritize the needs of the people affected the floods, and the Chief Minister’s absence has raised concerns about his leadership. While attending meetings and engaging in political alliances may have its place, the immediate focus should be on providing support and assistance to those affected the natural disaster.

As the flood waters recede, it is crucial for the government to prioritize relief efforts and address the concerns of the affected communities. Tamil Nadu needs strong leadership and swift action to ensure the well-being of its people during this challenging time.