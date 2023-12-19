CM’s Meeting in Delhi Draws Criticism Amid Tamil Nadu Floods

In the midst of heavy floods that have hit several districts in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin’s decision to attend a political meeting in Delhi has sparked criticism on social media. The hashtag #MissingCM began trending, with users expressing their disappointment over the chief minister’s absence during the crisis.

The criticism arose from the fact that Stalin chose to attend the opposition INDIA bloc meeting in the national capital instead of visiting the flood-hit areas in his own state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu branch initiated the hashtag #MissingCM, leading to a flood of posts criticizing the chief minister’s priorities.

Stalin defended his decision, stating that his visit to Delhi was to seek enhanced flood relief from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also announced that he would visit the flood-affected districts of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli on December 20th. However, these explanations failed to quell the criticism from social media users.

The BJP Tamil Nadu highlighted the irony of Stalin’s visit, comparing it to a similar incident involving his father, former Chief Minister Thiru Karunanidhi, in 2009. They accused Stalin of prioritizing political alliances over the welfare of his own people, drawing parallels between father and son.

Critics argued that attending the political meeting in Delhi, Stalin was neglecting the needs of the flood-stricken regions in Tamil Nadu. They emphasized the urgency of the situation and questioned whether the chief minister was aware of the suffering of the people in the affected areas.

As the flood crisis continued, netizens used the hashtag #MissingCM to express their frustration and disappointment. Some even made sarcastic remarks, highlighting the irony of the situation and the need for prompt action from the chief minister.

While the controversy surrounding Stalin’s absence during the floods may have caused a social media storm, it remains to be seen how this will impact his public image and his actions in response to the ongoing crisis.