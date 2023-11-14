Has Will Smith Worked Since The Slap?

In a recent turn of events, Hollywood superstar Will Smith found himself at the center of a media storm after a video of him slapping a reporter went viral. The incident, which occurred during the red carpet premiere of his latest film, left fans and critics wondering about the repercussions it might have on Smith’s career. Has the slap affected his work in any way? Let’s delve into the details.

Since the incident, Will Smith has maintained a relatively low profile, refraining from making any public statements regarding the incident. However, despite the controversy surrounding him, the actor has not let it hinder his professional life. Smith has continued to work on various projects, proving that he remains committed to his craft.

One of the most notable projects Smith has been involved in since the slap is his upcoming film, “King Richard.” In this biographical drama, he portrays Richard Williams, the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. The film has generated significant buzz and is expected to be a major success upon its release.

Additionally, Smith has also been busy with his production company, Overbrook Entertainment. The company has been involved in the production of several successful films and television shows, further solidifying Smith’s presence in the industry.

FAQ:

Q: What was the incident involving Will Smith and the reporter?

A: During the red carpet premiere of his latest film, Will Smith was caught on camera slapping a reporter who attempted to kiss him on the cheek without consent.

Q: Has the incident affected Will Smith’s career?

A: While the incident caused a media frenzy, Smith has continued to work on various projects, demonstrating his commitment to his profession.

Q: What is Will Smith currently working on?

A: Smith is currently involved in the production of the film “King Richard” and continues to work on projects through his production company, Overbrook Entertainment.

In conclusion, despite the media attention and controversy surrounding the incident, Will Smith has not allowed the slap to hinder his career. He remains dedicated to his work, actively participating in film projects and continuing to make a mark in the entertainment industry.