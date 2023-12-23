Has Tucker Carlson ever been married?

In the world of journalism, Tucker Carlson is a well-known name. As the host of the popular Fox News show “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” he has gained a significant following for his conservative viewpoints and incisive interviews. However, amidst all the discussions about his career, one question that often arises is whether or not Tucker Carlson has ever been married.

Marriage and personal life

Tucker Carlson has indeed been married. He tied the knot with Susan Andrews, his high school sweetheart, in 1991. The couple met while attending St. George’s School, a prestigious boarding school in Rhode Island. They have been together for over three decades and have four children.

While Tucker Carlson is known for his public persona and political commentary, he tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. This is why some people may be unaware of his marital status. However, his long-lasting marriage to Susan Andrews is a testament to their commitment and enduring love.

In conclusion, Tucker Carlson has been married to Susan Andrews since 1991. Despite his fame and success in the media industry, he has managed to maintain a stable and loving relationship with his high school sweetheart. While his professional life may be the subject of intense scrutiny, his personal life remains relatively private.