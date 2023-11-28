Has there ever been a triple champion in WWE?

In the world of professional wrestling, winning a championship is the ultimate goal for any competitor. The WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) has seen numerous superstars rise to the top and claim championship gold. But has there ever been a wrestler who has held three championships simultaneously? Let’s dive into the history books and find out.

Triple Champion: A Rare Feat

While winning a single championship is an impressive accomplishment, holding three titles at the same time is an incredibly rare feat in the WWE. The company has a vast array of championships, including the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, and many more. However, the logistics and storylines involved in having one wrestler hold three titles simultaneously make it a challenging task.

The One and Only: Becky Lynch

In 2019, history was made when Becky Lynch became the first and only wrestler to hold three championships at once in the WWE. At the time, Lynch held the Raw Women’s Championship, SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the newly introduced Women’s Tag Team Championship. This remarkable achievement solidified Lynch’s status as one of the most dominant and beloved female wrestlers in recent memory.

FAQ

Q: How did Becky Lynch become a triple champion?

A: Becky Lynch won the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35, defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match. She then won the SmackDown Women’s Championship defeating Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank. Finally, Lynch teamed up with Charlotte Flair to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Q: How long did Becky Lynch hold all three championships?

A: Becky Lynch held all three championships for a total of 91 days, from April 7, 2019, to July 7, 2019.

Q: Has anyone else come close to becoming a triple champion?

A: While no one else has held three championships simultaneously, there have been instances where wrestlers have held two championships at once. For example, Seth Rollins held the WWE Championship and United States Championship simultaneously in 2015.

In conclusion, Becky Lynch’s reign as a triple champion in the WWE is a historic moment in the company’s history. While it remains a rare feat, the possibility of another wrestler achieving this remarkable accomplishment will always keep fans on the edge of their seats.