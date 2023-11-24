Has there ever been a drag queen on Dancing With the Stars?

In a groundbreaking move, the hit reality TV show Dancing With the Stars has announced that it will feature its first-ever drag queen contestant in its upcoming season. This exciting news has sparked a wave of anticipation and support from fans of both the show and the LGBTQ+ community.

The decision to include a drag queen on the show is seen as a significant step towards inclusivity and diversity in mainstream media. Drag queens, who are performers known for their extravagant costumes, makeup, and larger-than-life personalities, have gained immense popularity in recent years. Their presence on a show as widely watched as Dancing With the Stars will undoubtedly help to further normalize and celebrate the art form.

The identity of the drag queen contestant has not yet been revealed, but speculation is already running rampant. Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement, hoping to see one of their favorite drag performers take the stage and showcase their dancing skills.

FAQ:

Q: What is a drag queen?

A: A drag queen is a person, typically male, who dresses in exaggerated feminine attire and adopts a flamboyant persona for the purpose of entertainment. Drag queens often perform in clubs, bars, and theaters, showcasing their talents in singing, dancing, and comedy.

Q: Why is this inclusion significant?

A: The inclusion of a drag queen on Dancing With the Stars is significant because it represents a step towards greater representation and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community in mainstream media. It helps to break down barriers and challenge traditional gender norms.

Q: When will the new season of Dancing With the Stars air?

A: The exact premiere date of the new season has not been announced yet. However, the show typically airs in the fall, so fans can expect to see the drag queen contestant take the stage sometime later this year.

As the anticipation builds, fans of Dancing With the Stars eagerly await the arrival of the first-ever drag queen contestant. This historic moment promises to be a celebration of diversity, talent, and the power of inclusion. It is a testament to the evolving landscape of television and the growing acceptance of all forms of art and expression.