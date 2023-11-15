Has Scarlett Johansson Ever Won An Oscar?

In the world of Hollywood, the Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, are the pinnacle of recognition for actors and actresses. Over the years, many talented individuals have been honored with this prestigious accolade. Scarlett Johansson, a renowned actress known for her versatility and captivating performances, has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the film industry. But has she ever won an Oscar?

Unfortunately, despite her remarkable talent and numerous critically acclaimed roles, Scarlett Johansson has yet to win an Oscar. However, this does not diminish her incredible contributions to the world of cinema. Johansson has been nominated for two Academy Awards throughout her career, showcasing her exceptional acting abilities.

In 2020, Johansson received her first nomination for Best Actress for her role in the film “Marriage Story.” Her portrayal of Nicole Barber, a woman going through a difficult divorce, captivated audiences and critics alike. Although she did not win the award, her nomination was a testament to her talent and dedication to her craft.

Additionally, Johansson received a second nomination in the same year for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Jojo Rabbit.” Her portrayal of Rosie Betzler, a mother hiding a Jewish girl during World War II, showcased her versatility as an actress. While she did not take home the Oscar, her nomination further solidified her status as one of the industry’s most respected performers.

FAQ:

Q: What is an Oscar?

A: The Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscars, are prestigious awards given annually the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. They recognize excellence in the film industry, including acting, directing, writing, and more.

While Scarlett Johansson has yet to win an Oscar, her talent and contributions to the film industry are undeniable. With her impressive body of work, it is only a matter of time before she receives the recognition she deserves.