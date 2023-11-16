Has Scarlett Johansson Ever Been Married?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships are often the subject of intense speculation and curiosity. One actress who has consistently captured the attention of fans and media alike is the talented Scarlett Johansson. With her stunning looks and impressive acting skills, it’s no wonder that people are interested in her personal life. One question that frequently arises is whether or not Scarlett Johansson has ever been married.

Marriage and Scarlett Johansson

As of now, Scarlett Johansson has been married twice. Her first marriage was to Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. The couple tied the knot in September 2008, after a whirlwind romance. However, their union was short-lived, and they announced their separation in December 2010. Their divorce was finalized in July 2011.

Following her divorce from Reynolds, Johansson found love again and got engaged to French journalist Romain Dauriac. The couple got married in October 2014 and welcomed their daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, in the same year. Unfortunately, their relationship also came to an end, and they officially divorced in September 2017.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is Scarlett Johansson currently married?

A: No, Scarlett Johansson is not currently married. She is currently engaged to Saturday Night Live writer and actor Colin Jost.

Q: How many children does Scarlett Johansson have?

A: Scarlett Johansson has one child, a daughter named Rose Dorothy Dauriac, from her previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.

Q: Who is Scarlett Johansson engaged to?

A: Scarlett Johansson is currently engaged to Colin Jost, a writer and actor known for his work on Saturday Night Live.

In conclusion, Scarlett Johansson has been married twice in the past, first to Ryan Reynolds and then to Romain Dauriac. However, she is not currently married and is engaged to Colin Jost. As a public figure, Johansson’s personal life will continue to be a topic of interest for fans and media alike.