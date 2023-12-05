Has Rotten Tomatoes Ever Given a $100?

Introduction

Rotten Tomatoes, the popular movie review aggregator, has become a go-to source for film enthusiasts seeking critical consensus on the latest releases. With its iconic “Tomatometer” score, the website has gained a reputation for its unbiased and comprehensive movie ratings. However, a recent rumor has circulated claiming that Rotten Tomatoes has given a $100 bill to a movie that achieved a perfect score. In this article, we will investigate the truth behind this intriguing claim.

The Origins of the Rumor

The rumor suggesting that Rotten Tomatoes rewards movies with a perfect score of 100% with a $100 bill seems to have originated from a misinterpretation of a promotional event. In the past, Rotten Tomatoes has partnered with movie studios to host special screenings and events to celebrate films that have received exceptional critical acclaim. During these events, attendees may have received various promotional items, including Rotten Tomatoes-branded merchandise or even cash prizes. However, these rewards are not directly linked to a film’s Tomatometer score.

FAQ

Q: What is Rotten Tomatoes?

A: Rotten Tomatoes is a website that aggregates movie reviews from critics and calculates an overall score, known as the Tomatometer, based on the percentage of positive reviews.

Q: How does Rotten Tomatoes calculate the Tomatometer score?

A: Rotten Tomatoes calculates the Tomatometer score determining the percentage of reviews that are considered positive. A movie with a score of 100% means that all the reviews collected were positive.

Q: Does Rotten Tomatoes provide monetary rewards for movies?

A: No, Rotten Tomatoes does not provide direct monetary rewards to movies based on their Tomatometer scores. The website’s purpose is to aggregate and present movie reviews to help audiences make informed decisions.

Conclusion

While Rotten Tomatoes has become synonymous with movie ratings, the claim that the website gives a $100 bill to movies achieving a perfect score is unfounded. The rumor appears to have stemmed from a misunderstanding of promotional events hosted Rotten Tomatoes in collaboration with movie studios. As a reliable source for movie reviews, Rotten Tomatoes remains committed to providing audiences with unbiased and accurate information to enhance their movie-watching experiences.