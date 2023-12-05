Has Rotten Tomatoes Ever Given a $100?

Introduction

Rotten Tomatoes, the popular online review aggregator, has become a go-to source for movie enthusiasts seeking critical consensus on the latest releases. With its iconic “Tomatometer” score, the website has gained a reputation for providing reliable ratings. However, a recent rumor has circulated claiming that Rotten Tomatoes has given a $100 reward to a movie that achieved a perfect score. In this article, we will investigate the truth behind this intriguing claim.

The Origins of the Rumor

The rumor suggesting that Rotten Tomatoes has awarded a $100 prize to a film with a perfect score seems to have originated from a misinterpretation of the website’s practices. Rotten Tomatoes does not offer monetary rewards to movies; instead, it provides a platform for critics to rate and review films. The Tomatometer score is an aggregate of these reviews, indicating the percentage of critics who gave a positive assessment.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a review aggregator?

A: A review aggregator is a platform that collects and compiles reviews from various sources, such as critics or users, to provide an overall rating or consensus on a particular subject, such as movies or products.

Q: What is the Tomatometer score?

A: The Tomatometer score is a percentage that represents the proportion of critics who gave a positive review for a movie. It is used Rotten Tomatoes to indicate the overall critical consensus on a film.

Q: How does Rotten Tomatoes determine a movie’s score?

A: Rotten Tomatoes calculates a movie’s score aggregating reviews from approved critics. If a critic’s review is deemed positive, it is considered “fresh,” while negative reviews are labeled “rotten.” The Tomatometer score is then determined the percentage of positive reviews.

The Verdict

In conclusion, the claim that Rotten Tomatoes has ever given a $100 reward to a movie with a perfect score is false. Rotten Tomatoes is a review aggregator that does not offer monetary prizes. The Tomatometer score is simply a reflection of critical consensus and does not involve any financial incentives. It is important to be cautious of rumors and misinformation, especially in the age of social media where false claims can easily spread.