Has Rotten Tomatoes Ever Given a 0?

Introduction

Rotten Tomatoes, the popular movie review aggregator, has become a go-to source for film enthusiasts seeking critical consensus on the latest releases. With its unique Tomatometer rating system, which aggregates reviews from professional critics, it provides a quick snapshot of a movie’s overall reception. However, one question that often arises is whether Rotten Tomatoes has ever awarded a film a perfect score of 0%. Let’s delve into this intriguing query and explore the facts.

The Tomatometer Rating System

Before we dive into the question at hand, it’s important to understand how Rotten Tomatoes’ rating system works. The Tomatometer is a percentage-based score that reflects the proportion of positive reviews a movie receives from approved critics. A score of 0% indicates that no critic gave the film a positive review, while a score of 100% means that every critic gave it a positive review.

Has Rotten Tomatoes Ever Given a 0%?

While it may seem improbable, Rotten Tomatoes has indeed awarded a few films a rare 0% rating. These films, unfortunately, failed to garner a single positive review from the critics registered with the platform. However, it’s worth noting that movies with a 0% rating are relatively uncommon, as most films manage to receive at least a few positive reviews.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Which films have received a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes?

A: Some notable films that have received a 0% rating include “Gotti” (2018), “The Ridiculous 6” (2015), and “Jaws: The Revenge” (1987).

Q: How does a film receive a 0% rating?

A: For a film to receive a 0% rating, every critic registered with Rotten Tomatoes must give it a negative review. This means that not a single critic found any redeeming qualities in the movie.

Q: Does a 0% rating mean a film is objectively bad?

A: While a 0% rating suggests a unanimous negative consensus among critics, it’s important to remember that film appreciation is subjective. Some viewers may still find enjoyment in movies with low ratings.

Conclusion

Rotten Tomatoes has indeed given a few films a 0% rating, indicating a complete lack of positive reviews from registered critics. While these films may not have resonated with the critical community, it’s essential to remember that movie preferences vary among individuals. So, even if a film receives a 0% rating, it doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t find an audience who appreciates it.