Be Aware of Scams: DGT Warns About Phishing in WhatsApp Chats

The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) has recently issued a warning about a new form of phishing scam targeting users through the popular messaging application, WhatsApp. With the increasing use of mobile phones for various transactions and procedures, it is essential to stay cautious of potential online frauds and scams.

It is important to note that the DGT does not use conventional means such as SMS or email to communicate fines or notifications. Legitimate fines are sent via certified mail or through the Electronic Traffic Address, which can be accessed the individual through official channels. If you receive an alleged fine through an SMS or email, it is crucial to exercise caution as it may be a phishing attempt aimed at obtaining your personal information or money.

While the DGT’s warnings mainly focus on email and SMS phishing attempts, there is a growing concern regarding scams occurring in WhatsApp chats. Cybercriminals are creating fake DGT chats where they impersonate the authority and request payments for various procedures through platforms like Bizum or bank transfers.

Although this particular form of phishing may not be as convincing as others, some individuals who are not entirely familiar with technology could fall victim to these scams. The DGT emphasizes that there are different official channels for conducting procedures, such as the Electronic Headquarters, the miDGT application, the telephone helpline 060, or in-person visits to Provincial Traffic Offices.

To protect yourself from falling into these traps, it is advised not to open suspicious emails or messages claiming to be from the DGT. For more tips and guidance, you can visit the DGT’s official website, where they provide further information on how to stay safe from online scams and frauds.

It is crucial to remain vigilant and cautious when conducting any online transactions or responding to messages claiming to be from official authorities. By staying informed and aware, you can protect yourself from falling victim to phishing attempts and other cybercrimes.