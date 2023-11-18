Has Miley Cyrus Done Super Bowl?

In recent years, the Super Bowl halftime show has become one of the most highly anticipated and talked-about events in the entertainment industry. With its massive viewership and global reach, it has become a coveted stage for artists to showcase their talent and captivate audiences worldwide. One name that often comes up in discussions about potential performers is Miley Cyrus. But has she ever graced the Super Bowl stage?

The Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl halftime show is a spectacle that takes place during the halftime break of the annual Super Bowl, the championship game of the National Football League (NFL). It typically features a high-profile musical performance that lasts for around 12-15 minutes. Over the years, legendary artists such as Michael Jackson, Madonna, Beyoncé, and Prince have delivered unforgettable performances that have become iconic moments in pop culture.

Miley Cyrus and the Super Bowl

To date, Miley Cyrus has not headlined a Super Bowl halftime show. However, she did make a memorable appearance during Super Bowl LV in 2021. The pop star performed as part of the TikTok Tailgate, a pre-show event for vaccinated healthcare workers held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Although not the main halftime performer, Cyrus delivered a high-energy set that included some of her biggest hits, entertaining the limited in-person audience and millions watching from home.

FAQ

Q: Has Miley Cyrus ever performed at the Super Bowl halftime show?

A: No, Miley Cyrus has not headlined a Super Bowl halftime show.

Q: Did Miley Cyrus perform at Super Bowl LV?

A: While she did not perform during the official halftime show, Miley Cyrus did perform at the TikTok Tailgate event before the game.

Q: Who has headlined previous Super Bowl halftime shows?

A: Previous Super Bowl halftime shows have been headlined artists such as Michael Jackson, Madonna, Beyoncé, and Prince.

While Miley Cyrus has yet to take center stage as the main act during a Super Bowl halftime show, her electrifying performance at the TikTok Tailgate event demonstrated her ability to captivate an audience and deliver a memorable show. As the Super Bowl continues to evolve and attract top-tier talent, fans can only speculate about when Cyrus might have her moment in the spotlight on the biggest stage in sports and entertainment.