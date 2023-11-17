Has Lionel Messi Won The Puskas Award?

In the world of football, Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time. With his exceptional skills, mesmerizing dribbles, and incredible goal-scoring ability, Messi has won numerous accolades throughout his career. However, one prestigious award that has eluded him so far is the FIFA Puskas Award.

The Puskas Award, named after Hungarian football legend Ferenc Puskas, is presented annually to the player who has scored the most aesthetically significant or beautiful goal of the year. It is a recognition of individual brilliance and creativity on the field. The winner is determined through a combination of public votes and a panel of experts.

Despite being nominated several times, Lionel Messi has never won the Puskas Award. This fact may come as a surprise to many, considering the Argentine’s incredible goal-scoring record and his ability to produce moments of magic on the pitch. However, the award has often been won goals that are more visually spectacular or unique in nature.

FAQ:

Q: How many times has Lionel Messi been nominated for the Puskas Award?

A: Lionel Messi has been nominated for the Puskas Award on multiple occasions throughout his career. However, he has never emerged as the winner.

Q: What are some of Messi’s most memorable goals that were nominated for the Puskas Award?

A: Some of Messi’s goals that were nominated for the Puskas Award include his solo goal against Getafe in 2007, his long-range strike against Athletic Bilbao in 2015, and his incredible chip goal against Real Betis in 2019.

Q: Who are some of the previous winners of the Puskas Award?

A: Previous winners of the Puskas Award include Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar, and James Rodriguez, among others.

While Lionel Messi may not have won the Puskas Award yet, his contributions to the game of football are undeniable. His skills and achievements have already secured his place among the all-time greats. Whether or not he eventually wins the Puskas Award, Messi’s legacy as one of the most talented players in history remains intact.