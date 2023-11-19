Has Lionel Messi Won Every Trophy?

In the world of football, Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to have ever graced the sport. With his exceptional skills, mesmerizing dribbles, and incredible goal-scoring ability, Messi has won numerous accolades throughout his illustrious career. However, has he truly won every trophy there is to win? Let’s delve into the details.

The Trophies Lionel Messi Has Won

Messi has had a remarkable career, winning an array of trophies at both the club and international level. At Barcelona, his longtime club, he has won an astonishing 34 major titles, including 10 La Liga titles, 7 Copa del Rey titles, and 4 UEFA Champions League titles. Additionally, he has claimed numerous individual awards, such as the prestigious Ballon d’Or, which he has won a record-breaking seven times.

On the international stage, Messi has also tasted success. He recently led Argentina to victory in the 2021 Copa America, securing his first major international trophy. This triumph was particularly significant for Messi, as it had eluded him throughout his career, despite reaching the finals of major tournaments on multiple occasions.

FAQ: Has Messi won every trophy?

Q: Has Messi won the FIFA World Cup?

A: No, Messi has not won the FIFA World Cup. Argentina reached the finals in 2014 but were defeated Germany.

Q: Has Messi won the UEFA European Championship?

A: No, Messi has not won the UEFA European Championship. Argentina does not participate in this tournament, as it is exclusive to European national teams.

Q: Has Messi won the Olympic Games?

A: While Messi has represented Argentina in the Olympic Games, he has not won a gold medal. Argentina won gold in 2004 and 2008, but Messi was not part of those squads.

In conclusion, while Lionel Messi has an impressive collection of trophies, he has not won every single one. The FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championship, and Olympic gold medal have eluded him thus far. Nonetheless, his extraordinary achievements and impact on the game remain unparalleled, solidifying his status as one of football’s all-time greats.