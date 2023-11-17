Has Katy Perry Performed At The Super Bowl?

In the world of music and entertainment, few stages are as prestigious and widely watched as the halftime show of the Super Bowl. Over the years, this iconic event has seen some of the biggest names in the industry take the stage, leaving audiences in awe with their electrifying performances. One such artist who has graced the Super Bowl halftime show is none other than the pop sensation, Katy Perry.

Katy Perry, known for her catchy tunes and vibrant personality, captivated millions of viewers when she headlined the halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. The event, held at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona, was watched a record-breaking 118.5 million viewers, making it the most-watched halftime show in Super Bowl history at that time.

Perry’s performance was nothing short of spectacular. She entered the stage atop a massive mechanical lion, belting out her hit song “Roar” as fireworks exploded in the background. The show featured an array of colorful costumes, energetic dance routines, and special effects that left the audience in awe. Perry was joined on stage special guests Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott, adding an extra layer of excitement to the already electrifying performance.

Since her Super Bowl debut, Katy Perry has become synonymous with the halftime show, leaving a lasting impact on the event’s history. Her performance not only showcased her incredible talent but also solidified her status as one of the industry’s top performers.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Super Bowl?

A: The Super Bowl is the championship game of the National Football League (NFL) in the United States. It is one of the most-watched sporting events globally and features a halftime show with performances renowned artists.

Q: Who else has performed at the Super Bowl halftime show?

A: The Super Bowl halftime show has featured numerous iconic performances artists such as Michael Jackson, Madonna, Beyoncé, Prince, and Lady Gaga, among others.

Q: How long is the Super Bowl halftime show?

A: The Super Bowl halftime show typically lasts around 12-15 minutes, during which the artist performs a medley of their hit songs and puts on a visually stunning show.

Q: Has Katy Perry performed at any other Super Bowl?

A: As of now, Katy Perry has only performed at one Super Bowl halftime show, which took place in 2015.