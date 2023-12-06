Has Julia Roberts got a son?

Julia Roberts: A Hollywood Icon and a Doting Mother

Julia Roberts, the renowned Hollywood actress, has captivated audiences with her talent and charm for decades. Known for her iconic roles in films such as “Pretty Woman” and “Erin Brockovich,” Roberts has become a household name. While her professional achievements are widely celebrated, many wonder about her personal life, particularly her role as a mother. Does Julia Roberts have a son? Let’s delve into the details.

Yes, Julia Roberts has a son named Henry Daniel Moder. Born on June 18, 2007, Henry is the youngest of Roberts’ three children. He is the product of Roberts’ marriage to cinematographer Daniel Moder, whom she wed in 2002. The couple also has two other children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, born in 2004.

As a fiercely private individual, Roberts has managed to shield her children from the prying eyes of the media. While she occasionally shares glimpses of her family life on social media, she strives to maintain a sense of normalcy for her children away from the spotlight.

Julia Roberts continues to shine both on and off the silver screen. As a devoted mother, she balances her successful career with her commitment to raising her children. While she may be a Hollywood icon, Roberts’ most cherished role is that of a loving and dedicated mom.