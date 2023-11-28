Has Jericho left AEW?

Breaking News: Chris Jericho’s Departure from AEW Sends Shockwaves Through Wrestling World

In a stunning turn of events, rumors are swirling that Chris Jericho, one of All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) most prominent stars, may have left the company. The news has sent shockwaves through the wrestling community, leaving fans and industry insiders alike questioning the future of both Jericho and AEW.

Chris Jericho, known as the “Ayatollah of Rock ‘n’ Rolla,” has been a cornerstone of AEW since its inception in 2019. His charismatic personality, in-ring prowess, and ability to reinvent himself have made him a fan favorite and a vital asset to the promotion.

While neither Jericho nor AEW officials have confirmed or denied the rumors, several sources close to the situation have hinted at a potential departure. Speculation has been fueled Jericho’s recent absence from AEW programming and his increased involvement in other ventures, including his rock band Fozzy.

As fans anxiously await official confirmation, here are some frequently asked questions surrounding this shocking development:

FAQ:

1. Has Chris Jericho officially left AEW?

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding Jericho’s departure from AEW. However, the rumors circulating within the wrestling community suggest that his time with the promotion may have come to an end.

2. What could be the reason behind Jericho’s potential departure?

The exact reasons behind Jericho’s potential departure remain unclear. Some speculate that he may be taking a break from wrestling to focus on his music career, while others believe there may be creative differences between Jericho and AEW management.

3. How would Jericho’s departure impact AEW?

If Jericho has indeed left AEW, it would undoubtedly be a significant loss for the promotion. Jericho’s star power and ability to draw in audiences have been instrumental in establishing AEW as a legitimate competitor to other wrestling promotions.

As the wrestling world eagerly awaits official confirmation, the potential departure of Chris Jericho from AEW has left fans and industry insiders on edge. Only time will tell what lies ahead for both Jericho and the future of AEW.