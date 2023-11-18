Has Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Split?

In a shocking turn of events, rumors are swirling that Hollywood power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have called it quits on their highly publicized relationship. The news has left fans and tabloids alike in a state of frenzy, desperate for confirmation on the status of their favorite celebrity duo.

According to sources close to the couple, Lopez and Affleck have indeed decided to end their relationship after a whirlwind romance that captivated the world. The couple, affectionately known as “Bennifer” their adoring fans, rekindled their romance earlier this year, nearly two decades after their initial breakup.

While neither Lopez nor Affleck have officially confirmed the split, reports suggest that their busy schedules and conflicting priorities may have played a role in their decision. With Lopez’s thriving music career and Affleck’s commitments to various film projects, finding time for each other became increasingly challenging.

The news of their alleged breakup has left fans with a myriad of questions. Here are some frequently asked questions surrounding the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split:

FAQ:

1. When did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck start dating again?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance earlier this year, in 2021.

2. Have Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck confirmed the split?

As of now, neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck have officially confirmed the breakup.

3. What were the reasons behind their alleged split?

Sources suggest that their busy schedules and conflicting priorities may have contributed to their decision to end the relationship.

4. Will Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck remain friends?

It is unclear at this time whether the couple will maintain a friendship following their alleged breakup.

As fans anxiously await official confirmation from the couple themselves, the world continues to speculate on the future of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship. Only time will tell if this is truly the end of “Bennifer” or if they will find a way to reconcile and reignite their love once again.