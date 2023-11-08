Has it been 29 years since Hocus Pocus?

Introduction

It’s hard to believe, but it has indeed been 29 years since the release of the beloved Halloween film, “Hocus Pocus.” This cult classic, directed Kenny Ortega, first hit theaters on July 16, 1993, and has since become a staple of the holiday season. As fans eagerly await the upcoming sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2,” let’s take a closer look at the impact and enduring popularity of this magical movie.

The Magic of Hocus Pocus

“Hocus Pocus” tells the story of three witch sisters, the Sandersons, who are resurrected in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night. Chaos ensues as a group of kids, along with a talking cat named Binx, race against time to stop the witches from becoming immortal. The film’s blend of comedy, fantasy, and Halloween-themed adventure struck a chord with audiences of all ages, making it an instant hit.

The Enduring Popularity

Despite receiving mixed reviews upon its initial release, “Hocus Pocus” has gained a massive following over the years. Its popularity has only grown with the rise of streaming platforms, allowing new generations to discover and fall in love with the film. The memorable performances Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the wicked Sanderson sisters have become iconic, and their characters have become Halloween costume favorites.

FAQ

Q: Will there be a sequel to Hocus Pocus?

A: Yes! Disney announced in 2019 that a sequel, titled “Hocus Pocus 2,” is in development. The original cast members, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, are set to reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters.

Q: When will Hocus Pocus 2 be released?

A: As of now, no official release date has been announced for “Hocus Pocus 2.” However, it is expected to premiere on Disney+ in the near future.

Q: Will the original director, Kenny Ortega, be involved in the sequel?

A: No, Kenny Ortega will not be directing “Hocus Pocus 2.” Instead, Anne Fletcher has been chosen to helm the project.

Conclusion

As we celebrate the 29th anniversary of “Hocus Pocus,” it’s clear that the film’s magic continues to captivate audiences. With the highly anticipated sequel on the horizon, fans can look forward to more enchanting adventures with the Sanderson sisters. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the world of “Hocus Pocus,” there’s no denying the enduring charm of this Halloween classic.