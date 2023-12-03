About Veer Pahariya and Harnaaz Sandhu’s Relationship Rumors

Veer Pahariya and Harnaaz Sandhu have found themselves at the center of dating speculations recently. It all started when they made a joint appearance at the grand launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai earlier this year. Their presence together sparked rumors about their relationship, which quickly spread like wildfire across the internet. Although neither of them confirmed or denied the rumors, their actions have only fueled further speculation.

Most recently, Veer posted a picture on his Instagram handle, sporting a black shirt and gray pants. In the caption, he shared a thought-provoking quote, “In this society, you’re either a name or a number,” accompanied a wilted flower emoji. Harnaaz, who had previously been seen with Veer at the Jio World Plaza event, couldn’t resist commenting on the post. She wrote, “There’s only one king in the jungle,” along with a fire emoji. This exchange between the two has only intensified the dating rumors surrounding them.

Fans and followers were quick to react, expressing their excitement and support for the potential couple. One Instagram user commented, “queenn,” with two red heart and a heart eye emoji, while another wrote, “@harnaazsandhu_03 thank god you chose some good-looking boy in Bollywood… your taste is great. I hope one day you marry him,” adding a heart eye emoji.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Veer’s love life has made headlines. Previously, there were rumors of him dating Sara Ali Khan, which were hinted at Karan Johar during an episode of Koffee with Karan 7. He is also the brother of Shikhar Pahariya, who is currently rumored to be in a relationship with Janhvi Kapoor.

As for Veer’s career, he is gearing up for his Bollywood debut in Sky Force, a movie featuring Akshay Kumar. The film is expected to depict India’s inaugural air strike on Pakistan, led Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Akshay Kumar made the initial announcement about the film on October 2, coinciding with the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister.

