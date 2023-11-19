Has Ariana Grande Dated The Weeknd?

In the world of celebrity gossip, rumors about romantic relationships are a constant source of speculation. One such rumor that has been making the rounds lately is whether pop sensation Ariana Grande has dated fellow musician The Weeknd. Fans and tabloids alike have been buzzing with curiosity, eager to uncover any hints or evidence of a possible romance between the two talented artists.

What sparked the rumors?

The rumors began swirling after Ariana Grande and The Weeknd collaborated on the hit single “Love Me Harder” back in 2014. Their undeniable chemistry in the music video and their flawless vocal harmonies led many fans to wonder if there was more than just a professional connection between them. Since then, both artists have had their fair share of high-profile relationships, further fueling the speculation.

Are Ariana Grande and The Weeknd dating?

Despite the rumors and the occasional flirtatious social media exchange, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have ever been in a romantic relationship. Both artists have remained tight-lipped about their personal lives, choosing to focus on their music careers instead. While they may share a strong friendship and professional admiration, any claims of a romantic involvement between them remain purely speculative.

What about their current relationship status?

As of now, Ariana Grande is engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, whom she began dating in early 2020. The Weeknd, on the other hand, has been relatively private about his dating life since his highly publicized breakup with model Bella Hadid. Both artists seem to be content with their respective partners and are focused on their individual projects.

In conclusion, while the rumors of Ariana Grande and The Weeknd dating have persisted over the years, there is no substantial evidence to support these claims. It is important to remember that celebrities are entitled to their privacy, and speculating about their personal lives should be done with caution and respect.

