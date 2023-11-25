Has anyone gotten married from Dancing with the Stars?

Introduction

Dancing with the Stars, the popular reality TV show that pairs celebrities with professional dancers, has not only captivated audiences with its dazzling performances but has also sparked numerous romantic relationships. Over the years, several couples have found love on the dance floor, leading to the ultimate question: has anyone gotten married from Dancing with the Stars?

The Love Stories

Throughout the show’s long history, there have been a handful of couples who took their relationship beyond the dance floor and exchanged vows. One of the most notable couples is professional dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber. After dating for several years, Farber proposed to Slater during a live episode of Dancing with the Stars in 2016. The couple tied the knot in 2018, making them the first couple to get married from the show.

Another beloved couple that emerged from the show is Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson. The two professional dancers began dating in 2015 and got engaged in 2018. They exchanged vows in a stunning ceremony in 2019, solidifying their love story that started on the dance floor.

FAQ

Q: How many couples have gotten married from Dancing with the Stars?

A: As of now, two couples have gotten married from the show: Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, and Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.

Q: Are there any other couples who found love on the show?

A: Yes, there have been several other couples who started dating during or after their time on Dancing with the Stars, but they have not yet tied the knot.

Q: Are there any current couples on the show?

A: Yes, there are currently several couples who are dating or engaged, such as Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren, and Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella.

Conclusion

While Dancing with the Stars has provided countless hours of entertainment, it has also played cupid for some of its contestants. Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, as well as Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, are shining examples of love that blossomed on the dance floor and led to marriage. As the show continues to bring together talented dancers and celebrities, it wouldn’t be surprising if more couples find their happily ever after in the future.