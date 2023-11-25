Has anyone gotten a perfect score on DWTS?

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) has been captivating audiences with its dazzling performances and fierce competition for over two decades. As the show continues to push the boundaries of dance, viewers often wonder if any contestant has ever achieved the elusive perfect score. Let’s dive into the world of DWTS and find out!

What is DWTS?

Dancing with the Stars is a popular reality television show that pairs celebrities with professional dancers. Contestants compete against each other performing various dance styles, including ballroom, Latin, and contemporary. Each week, judges score the performances based on technique, choreography, and overall entertainment value. The couple with the lowest score is eliminated, and the process continues until a winner is crowned.

What is a perfect score?

A perfect score on DWTS is 40 out of 40, with each judge awarding a maximum of 10 points. Achieving this feat requires flawless execution, exceptional technique, and a captivating performance that leaves the judges and audience in awe.

Has anyone ever received a perfect score?

Yes, several contestants have managed to achieve a perfect score throughout the show’s history. Notably, Olympic gold medalist gymnast Laurie Hernandez and professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy earned a perfect score for their stunning contemporary routine in Season 23. Additionally, other celebrities such as Bindi Irwin, Zendaya, and Meryl Davis have also achieved this remarkable feat.

Why is a perfect score so difficult to attain?

Receiving a perfect score on DWTS is no easy task. The judges hold contestants to incredibly high standards, expecting flawless technique, precise footwork, and a connection with the music. Moreover, the choreography must be innovative and challenging, pushing the boundaries of what is expected on the dance floor.

In conclusion

While a perfect score on DWTS is rare, it is not impossible. Throughout the show’s history, several talented celebrities and their professional partners have managed to captivate the judges and audience, earning a perfect 40 out of 40. As the competition continues, viewers eagerly await the next breathtaking performance that may just achieve the elusive perfect score.