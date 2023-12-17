Has any NFL team won every game?

Unprecedented Achievement: Has Any NFL Team Ever Won Every Game?

In the illustrious history of the National Football League (NFL), there have been numerous teams that have achieved greatness, but one remarkable feat has eluded them all: winning every single game in a season. This extraordinary accomplishment, often referred to as a perfect season, has yet to be achieved any NFL team.

Throughout the years, several teams have come close to achieving this remarkable feat. The 1972 Miami Dolphins, led legendary coach Don Shula, came the closest, finishing their regular season with a flawless 14-0 record. They then went on to win all three of their playoff games, including Super Bowl VII, to complete a perfect 17-0 season. To this day, the ’72 Dolphins remain the only team in NFL history to achieve a perfect season.

While the Dolphins’ achievement is undoubtedly impressive, it is important to note that the NFL has expanded its regular season since then. In 1978, the league increased the number of regular-season games from 14 to 16, making it even more challenging for teams to achieve perfection.

FAQ:

Q: What does a perfect season mean in the NFL?

A: A perfect season in the NFL refers to a team winning every single game in a season, including both the regular season and the playoffs.

Q: How many teams have come close to achieving a perfect season?

A: The 1972 Miami Dolphins are the only team to have achieved a perfect season, finishing with a 17-0 record. However, several other teams have come close, finishing the regular season undefeated but falling short in the playoffs.

Q: Why is achieving a perfect season so difficult?

A: Achieving a perfect season is incredibly challenging due to the competitive nature of the NFL. The league is filled with talented teams and players, making it difficult for any team to win every game.

While the dream of a perfect season remains elusive for NFL teams, the pursuit of excellence continues to captivate fans and players alike. As each new season unfolds, the possibility of witnessing history being made remains, and the quest for perfection continues to drive teams to push their limits and strive for greatness.