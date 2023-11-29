Has any movie won all 4 acting Oscars?

In the history of the Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscars, no movie has ever won all four acting categories. The four categories are Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. While many films have received nominations in multiple acting categories, none have managed to secure victories in all four.

The Oscars, established in 1929, are considered the most prestigious awards in the film industry. Each year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognizes outstanding achievements in various categories, including acting. Winning an Oscar is a significant honor for any actor, as it symbolizes recognition from their peers and the industry as a whole.

Over the years, several films have come close to achieving the feat of winning all four acting Oscars. In 1938, the movie “Jezebel” received nominations in all four categories, with Bette Davis winning Best Actress and Fay Bainter winning Best Supporting Actress. However, the film fell short in the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor categories.

In recent years, films like “American Hustle” (2013) and “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012) have also received nominations in all four acting categories. However, they were unable to secure victories in each category, with only Jennifer Lawrence winning Best Actress for “Silver Linings Playbook.”

FAQ:

Q: Which film has come closest to winning all four acting Oscars?

A: “Jezebel” (1938) received nominations in all four categories and won two, but fell short in the other two.

Q: How many films have been nominated in all four acting categories?

A: Several films have received nominations in all four categories, but none have won all four.

Q: Has any actor or actress won multiple acting Oscars in the same year?

A: Yes, it has happened on a few occasions. Notable examples include Katharine Hepburn winning Best Actress for both “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “The Lion in Winter” in 1968, and Jamie Foxx winning Best Actor for “Ray” and Best Supporting Actor for “Collateral” in 2005.

While no movie has managed to win all four acting Oscars, the pursuit of this achievement continues to captivate audiences and filmmakers alike. As the film industry evolves, perhaps one day a movie will emerge that will break this long-standing record and etch its name in Oscar history. Until then, the quest for all four acting Oscars remains an elusive dream for filmmakers and actors alike.