Has any movie gotten 100 rotten tomatoes?

Has any movie achieved a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes?

In the world of film criticism, Rotten Tomatoes has become a go-to source for moviegoers seeking reliable reviews. With its unique rating system, the website aggregates reviews from professional critics and assigns a “fresh” or “rotten” rating to each film. But has any movie ever managed to achieve a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes? Let’s delve into this intriguing question.

The Pursuit of Perfection

While many movies have received high praise from critics, achieving a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes is an incredibly rare feat. As of now, only a handful of films have managed to accomplish this remarkable milestone. These movies have captivated audiences and critics alike, leaving an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape.

The Elusive 100%

One such film that achieved a perfect score is “Paddington 2” (2017), a heartwarming family movie about a lovable bear. Directed Paul King, the film garnered universal acclaim for its charming storytelling, delightful performances, and stunning visuals. With 243 positive reviews from critics, it became the first film to maintain a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a significant number of reviews.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does “Rotten Tomatoes” mean?

A: Rotten Tomatoes is a popular review aggregation website that collects and compiles reviews from professional film critics. It assigns a “fresh” or “rotten” rating to each film based on the percentage of positive reviews.

Q: How does Rotten Tomatoes calculate its scores?

A: Rotten Tomatoes calculates its scores dividing the number of positive reviews the total number of reviews and then multiplying 100. A film with a score of 100% means that all the reviews collected were positive.

Q: Are Rotten Tomatoes scores the ultimate measure of a movie’s quality?

A: While Rotten Tomatoes scores can provide a general idea of critical consensus, they should not be considered the sole determinant of a movie’s quality. Personal taste and individual opinions may differ from the aggregated scores.

Q: Are there any other movies close to achieving a perfect score?

A: Yes, a few movies have come close to achieving a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, such as “Toy Story 2” (1999) and “Lady Bird” (2017), both of which maintained a 99% rating for a significant period.

In conclusion, achieving a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes is a rare accomplishment that only a select few movies have managed to attain. While “Paddington 2” currently holds the distinction of being the only film with a significant number of reviews to achieve this feat, other movies have come close. Regardless of the scores, it’s important to remember that the true value of a film lies in the eye of the beholder.