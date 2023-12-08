Has any film got 100 on Rotten Tomatoes?

Has any film achieved a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes?

In the world of film criticism, Rotten Tomatoes has become a go-to source for moviegoers seeking guidance on what to watch. With its unique rating system, the website aggregates reviews from professional critics and assigns a score based on the percentage of positive reviews. But has any film ever achieved a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes? Let’s delve into this intriguing question.

The Quest for Perfection

While many films have garnered critical acclaim and high scores on Rotten Tomatoes, achieving a perfect 100% rating is an incredibly rare feat. To date, only a handful of movies have managed to accomplish this remarkable milestone.

One such film is “Paddington 2” (2017), a heartwarming family adventure that captivated audiences and critics alike. With its charming story, delightful performances, and impeccable direction, “Paddington 2” managed to win over every single critic who reviewed it, resulting in a flawless score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Another film that achieved this remarkable feat is “Toy Story 2” (1999), the beloved Pixar animated sequel. With its clever storytelling, emotional depth, and groundbreaking animation, “Toy Story 2” received unanimous praise from critics, solidifying its place in cinematic history.

FAQ

What does a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes mean?

A 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes indicates that every single critic who reviewed the film gave it a positive rating. It signifies that the movie has received universal acclaim from the critics.

How is the Rotten Tomatoes score calculated?

Rotten Tomatoes calculates its scores based on the percentage of positive reviews a film receives from professional critics. If a movie has a score of 100%, it means that all the reviews collected were positive.

Are there any downsides to a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes?

While a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes is undoubtedly an impressive achievement, it does not necessarily guarantee that every viewer will enjoy the film. Personal taste and preferences can vary, so it’s always advisable to read individual reviews and consider other factors before deciding to watch a movie.

In conclusion, achieving a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes is a rare accomplishment that only a select few films have managed to attain. “Paddington 2” and “Toy Story 2” are among the lucky few that have received unanimous praise from critics, solidifying their place in cinematic history. So, if you’re looking for a film that has been universally acclaimed, these movies might be a great place to start.