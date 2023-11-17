Has Angelina Jolie Got A Boyfriend?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships are always a hot topic of discussion. One name that has been making headlines for years is Angelina Jolie. The stunning actress, known for her talent and philanthropic work, has had her fair share of high-profile romances. But the burning question on everyone’s mind is, does Angelina Jolie currently have a boyfriend?

As of now, Angelina Jolie is not publicly dating anyone. Since her highly publicized divorce from fellow actor Brad Pitt in 2016, Jolie has focused on her career and raising her six children. While she has been linked to a few individuals in the past, including rumors of a romance with a British billionaire, there has been no confirmation of a serious relationship.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Angelina Jolie?

A: Angelina Jolie is an American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian. She rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s for her roles in movies such as “Girl, Interrupted,” “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” and “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

Q: Who was Angelina Jolie married to?

A: Angelina Jolie was previously married to actor Brad Pitt. The couple, often referred to as “Brangelina,” tied the knot in 2014 but filed for divorce in 2016.

Q: Has Angelina Jolie been in any other relationships?

A: Before her marriage to Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie was married to actors Jonny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton. She has also been romantically linked to several other high-profile individuals, including Colin Farrell and Jared Leto.

Q: Is Angelina Jolie dating anyone?

A: Currently, there is no confirmed information about Angelina Jolie dating anyone. She has been focusing on her career and her role as a mother to her six children.

While fans and tabloids may eagerly await news of Angelina Jolie’s love life, it seems that for now, the actress is content with her single status. As one of Hollywood’s most influential figures, Jolie continues to captivate audiences with her talent and humanitarian efforts, proving that a relationship status does not define a person’s success or happiness.