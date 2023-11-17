Has Angelina Jolie Ever Given Birth?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrities often find themselves under constant scrutiny, with every aspect of their lives dissected and analyzed. One such celebrity who has been the subject of much speculation is the renowned actress and humanitarian, Angelina Jolie. Over the years, rumors have circulated regarding whether or not she has ever given birth. Today, we delve into this topic to separate fact from fiction.

The Truth:

Yes, Angelina Jolie has indeed given birth. She is the proud mother of six children, three of whom are biological and three adopted. Jolie’s first biological child, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, was born on May 27, 2006, in Namibia. This birth attracted significant media attention, with the public eagerly awaiting the arrival of the child of two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Jolie and her then-partner Brad Pitt.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. How many children does Angelina Jolie have?

Angelina Jolie has six children in total. Three of them are adopted: Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt. The other three are her biological children: Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt.

2. Are all of Angelina Jolie’s children adopted?

No, not all of Angelina Jolie’s children are adopted. As mentioned earlier, she has three biological children and three adopted children.

3. When did Angelina Jolie give birth to her first child?

Angelina Jolie gave birth to her first biological child, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, on May 27, 2006.

4. Are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt still together?

No, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt separated in 2016 and are currently in the process of finalizing their divorce.

In conclusion, the rumors suggesting that Angelina Jolie has never given birth are unequivocally false. Jolie has experienced the joy of motherhood and has six beautiful children to show for it. It is important to separate fact from fiction and not fall prey to baseless speculation when it comes to the personal lives of celebrities.