Has a walk-on ever won a Heisman?

In the world of college football, the Heisman Trophy is the most prestigious individual award a player can receive. It is given annually to the most outstanding player in the country, and it is typically awarded to a player from one of the top programs in the nation. However, there have been instances where a walk-on player has made a remarkable impact and even contended for the Heisman Trophy.

A walk-on player is someone who joins a college football team without a scholarship. They are not recruited the coaching staff and often have to prove themselves through hard work and determination. These players are not guaranteed playing time and often have to earn their spot on the team.

While it is rare for a walk-on player to win the Heisman Trophy, there have been a few notable instances where they have come close. One such example is Baker Mayfield, who walked on at Texas Tech before transferring to the University of Oklahoma. In 2017, Mayfield became the first walk-on player to win the Heisman Trophy. His exceptional performance and leadership on the field made him a standout candidate for the award.

Another example is Luke Falk, who walked on at Washington State University. Although he did not win the Heisman Trophy, Falk was a finalist in 2015 and 2017, showcasing the impact that walk-on players can have on the game.

In conclusion, while it is uncommon for a walk-on player to win the Heisman Trophy, there have been instances where they have come close. These players demonstrate the power of hard work and determination, proving that talent can emerge from unexpected places in the world of college football.