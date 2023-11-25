Has a Black Woman Ever Won DWTS?

Introduction

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) has been captivating audiences with its dazzling performances and fierce competition for over two decades. The show, which pairs professional dancers with celebrities, has seen numerous winners throughout its history. However, when it comes to diversity and representation, some viewers have questioned whether a black woman has ever claimed the coveted mirrorball trophy. In this article, we explore the history of DWTS winners and answer the burning question: has a black woman ever won DWTS?

The History of DWTS Winners

Since its premiere in 2005, DWTS has crowned a total of 30 winners across its 30 seasons. The show has seen a diverse range of winners, including athletes, actors, musicians, and reality TV stars. Notable winners include Olympic figure skater Meryl Davis, NFL player Emmitt Smith, and pop star Jennifer Grey.

Representation and Diversity

While DWTS has celebrated winners from various backgrounds, the show has faced criticism for its lack of diversity, particularly in terms of winners. Throughout its history, only one black woman has won the competition. In season 24, Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, became the first woman of color to claim the mirrorball trophy.

FAQ

Q: What does DWTS stand for?

A: DWTS stands for Dancing with the Stars.

Q: What is the mirrorball trophy?

A: The mirrorball trophy is the grand prize awarded to the winner of DWTS. It is a trophy in the shape of a disco ball, symbolizing the glitz and glamour of the show.

Q: Who was the first black woman to win DWTS?

A: The first black woman to win DWTS was Laurie Hernandez, an Olympic gymnast of Puerto Rican descent, who won in season 24.

Conclusion

While DWTS has showcased a diverse array of talent over the years, the show has only seen one black woman claim the mirrorball trophy. The lack of representation in winners has sparked conversations about the need for greater diversity in the competition. As the show continues to evolve, it is crucial to celebrate and uplift performers from all backgrounds, ensuring that DWTS truly reflects the diversity of its audience and the world of dance.