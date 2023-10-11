Haryana Cabinet Approves Advertisement Policy for Social Media News Channels and Influencers

The Haryana cabinet has recently approved an advertisement policy for social media news channels and influencers with the purpose of highlighting the government’s developmental policies and programs. The decision to include these digital platforms was made due to the increasing popularity of social media platforms such as ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

The existing policies, dating back to 2007 and 2020, were previously limited to print media, electronic media, and websites. However, with the widespread adoption of internet-enabled devices and social media platforms, digital media has become an integral part of people’s daily lives.

The primary objective of releasing advertisements on social media news channels, websites, and reputed social media platforms is to ensure the widest possible coverage of the government’s welfare policies and schemes in a cost-effective manner.

Under the new policy, five categories for the empanelment of social media news channels have been established. These categories are determined based on the number of subscribers, followers, and the frequency of posts on the social media account. The Directorate of Information and Public Relations Department, Haryana, will be responsible for empaneling the social media news channels according to these categories.

The policy also includes an Empanelment Advisory Committee to determine, increase, or revise the rates for each category, advertisement format, and social media platform as needed. Additionally, social media news channels may be required to share rates for other relevant advertisement formats suggested the committee. Once an advertisement is released, the social media news channel is required to keep it active for one month.

The minimum base rate for each category will be offered to the applicant social media channel falling within that category. Any deviations from the advertisement rates may be made if the sponsored social media content fails to reach at least five percent of the subscribers or followers. Sponsored content will focus on government schemes, services, achievements, and policy initiatives.

