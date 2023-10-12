Haryana Cabinet Approves Ad Policy for Social Media News Channels and Influencers

The Haryana government has given the green light to an advertisement policy designed to promote its developmental policies and programs through social media-based news channels and influencers. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The policy, known as the Haryana Digital Media Advertisement Policy, 2023, expands on existing policies that only covered print media, electronic media, and websites.

The inclusion of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and “X” (formerly Twitter) in the policy was driven the growing popularity of these platforms and the widespread use of internet-enabled devices. The primary objective of the policy is to ensure the widest possible coverage of the government’s welfare policies and schemes in a cost-effective manner.

The policy outlines five categories for the empanelment of social media news channels, based on factors such as subscribers, followers, and the number of posts on the social media account. The Directorate of Information and Public Relations Department, Haryana will be responsible for empaneling the social media news channels according to these categories.

The Empanelment Advisory Committee will have the authority to set, increase, or revise rates for each category, advertisement format, and social media platform as needed. Furthermore, the committee may request social media news channels to provide rates for other relevant advertisement formats. Once advertisements are published, the social media news channels will be required to keep the ad running for a minimum of one month.

The minimum base rate for each category will be offered to the social media channels falling within that category. However, deductions may be made from the advertisement rates if the sponsored content fails to reach at least five percent of the subscribers or followers. The sponsored content will focus on government schemes, services, achievements, and policy initiatives.

Overall, the Haryana government’s advertisement policy aims to leverage the power of social media to effectively communicate its developmental policies and initiatives to a wider audience.

Source: PTI News

Definitions:

– Empanelment: The process of selecting and listing qualified individuals or organizations to provide specific services.

– Advertisement Policy: A set of rules and guidelines governing the use of advertisements to promote products, services, or initiatives.

