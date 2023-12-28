Social Media Platforms Rake in Billions in Ad Revenue from Minor Users

A recent report from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health reveals that social media giants, such as YouTube and Instagram, generated a jaw-dropping $11 billion in ad revenue from users under the age of 18 in 2022. These findings shed light on the significant financial contributions of minors to the earnings of social media companies.

The study, which utilized data from various sources including the U.S. Census, Common Sense Media, and Pew Research, highlights the alarming impact of advertisements on young minds and the ongoing concerns surrounding privacy. Researchers developed a simulation model to calculate the ad revenue from underage users, emphasizing the need for government intervention.

Harvard professor Bryn Austin, a senior author of the study, stressed the urgency for social media platforms to take meaningful steps to protect children. Despite claims of self-regulation, these platforms have yet to adequately address the harms faced young people, potentially due to their overwhelming financial incentives.

Among the platforms analyzed, YouTube emerged as the top earner from users aged 12 and under, accruing a staggering $959.1 million in ad revenue. Instagram followed closely behind with $801.1 million. For users aged 13-17, Instagram took the lead with $4 billion, while TikTok trailed with $2 billion.

Interestingly, Snapchat garnered the highest percentage of its overall ad revenue from users under 18, accounting for 41% of its 2022 earnings. TikTok followed with 35%, YouTube with 27%, and Instagram with 16%.

The report highlights the increasing dominance of social media platforms in the advertising landscape. In May, YouTube’s new chief revealed that the platform generated $40 billion in ad revenue over the past year. However, YouTube’s aggressive pursuit of ad revenue has led to conflicts with users over ad blockers, creating a complex dynamic in the realm of digital marketing and user experience.

As the debate around the impact of social media on young minds continues, these findings serve as a reminder of the significant financial incentives that drive social media platforms to prioritize ad revenue over the well-being of their young users. Government intervention may be necessary to ensure the protection of children in the digital realm.