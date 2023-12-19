Pressure Mounts for Resignation of University Presidents Over Antisemitism Testimony

Amid growing backlash, there are mounting calls for the resignation of the presidents of Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania over their recent testimony at a congressional hearing on antisemitism. Critics argue that their responses failed to demonstrate a strong stance against antisemitism on campus.

Harvard President Claudine Gay recently apologized for her remarks during the hearing, acknowledging that she failed to properly denounce threats of violence against Jewish students. Likewise, lawyers for a major donor to the University of Pennsylvania, Ross Stevens, threatened to withdraw a $100 million gift unless Penn President Liz Magill is replaced due to the university’s perceived stance on antisemitism.

The intense national backlash has not been limited to Gay and Magill. The president of MIT, who also testified at the congressional hearing, has faced similar criticism and calls for resignation. Donors, alumni, and members of Congress from both parties have joined the chorus of voices demanding action.

Critics have been pushing colleges and universities to take stronger measures against antisemitism and Islamophobia on campus. In response, the federal government initiated an investigation into seven schools last month, and the University of Michigan established a new institute to promote religious inclusion. The focus has turned to addressing the question of whether calling for the genocide of Jews would violate the universities’ code of conduct.

While Gay expressed regret for her remarks, Magill also walked back some of her comments and promised a review of Penn’s policies. Reports of growing antisemitism following the recent Hamas attack on Israel have highlighted the need for universities to better protect Jewish students.

The White House and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro have joined the criticism, with the spokesperson for the White House emphasizing that calls for genocide go against the values of the country. The situation has roiled Harvard’s campus, leading Rabbi David Wolpe to resign from a new committee on antisemitism. In response, the Republican-led House committee has announced an investigation into the policies and disciplinary procedures at Harvard, MIT, and Penn. Federal civil rights investigations were previously launched at these institutions as well.

The pressure on the University of Pennsylvania is further heightened the threat of a major donor withdrawing their gift. The letter from Ross Stevens’ lawyers alleges that Penn’s approach to hate speech and harassment likely violates the donor agreement. The university’s trustees are expected to meet soon to discuss the matter.