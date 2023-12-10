Harvard President Under Fire for Inaction Against Antisemitic Speech

Harvard University President, Claudine Gay, is facing backlash from the local campus Jewish organization, Harvard Hillel, for her refusal to take action against threatening antisemitic speech. While testifying before Congress, Gay failed to condemn calls for the genocide of Jews and instead suggested that whether speech qualifies as harassment “depends on the context.” This response has left Jewish students feeling unprotected and raises concerns about the university’s ability to address antisemitism on campus.

In a statement posted on social media, Harvard Hillel expressed shock and disappointment over Gay’s refusal to draw a clear line between threatening antisemitic speech and the university’s code of conduct. The organization questioned whether she is capable of safeguarding Jewish students at Harvard. The statement also highlighted the distressing routine of chants endorsing violent attacks against Jewish and Israeli civilians, as well as slogans aimed at depriving Jews of their rights.

Jacob Miller, President of Harvard Hillel, described Gay’s testimony as “utterly disappointing” and called for stronger resolve in tackling campus antisemitism. He emphasized the need for decisive action rather than weak equivocation. Miller’s sentiments reflect the frustration felt many who believe that addressing antisemitism requires a firm stance and meaningful measures.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions following the Hamas attack on Israel in October. Gay had previously denounced the terrorist act but faced backlash from pro-Palestinian student groups. In response, she clarified that the university does not endorse polarizing views, even though it does not punish or sanction individuals expressing such opinions.

Harvard University, along with the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will face questioning from lawmakers regarding their responses to the protests that followed the October attack. As the investigation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Harvard will take demonstrable action in addressing the concerns of its Jewish students and curbing antisemitic rhetoric on campus.