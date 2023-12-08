Social Media and News Consumption: Finding a Balance for Mental Wellbeing

In today’s digital age, social media has become an integral part of our lives, providing us with real-time updates on various events and news. However, according to Harvard University professor and happiness expert, Arthur C. Brooks, it might be beneficial for us to limit our social media usage for the sake of our wellbeing.

Brooks suggests that we should aim to spend no more than 30 minutes a day on social media platforms. Additionally, he advocates for a specific time limit for political news coverage, setting it at 15 minutes per day. As for general news consumption, he recommends allocating no more than 30 minutes a day to read or watch news content.

The reason behind this strict approach is to shift our focus from the constant bombardment of external information to our internal well-being. Brooks argues that there is no evidence suggesting that the world is more dangerous now than it has been in the past. The influx of negative information can give us a false perception of reality, leading to increased feelings of outrage, sadness, and anger.

However, it’s important to note that Brooks does not encourage ignorance towards world events. Instead, he highlights the need for a better balance, emphasizing the importance of focusing on our personal relationships, spirituality, and work that brings us happiness.

The effects of excessive social media use on mental health have become a concern, particularly for children and teenagers. As responsible adults, we can take the initiative to set a positive example for younger generations limiting our own social media consumption and demonstrating a healthy relationship with technology.

By setting aside dedicated time for social media and news consumption, and then consciously detaching from it for the rest of the day, we can redirect our attention to the things that truly matter in our lives. This includes nurturing our relationships, finding inner peace through spirituality, and making meaningful contributions to our communities.

Finding a balance between staying informed and protecting our mental wellbeing is crucial in today’s digitally connected world. By following these guidelines, we can create a happier and more fulfilling life for ourselves and those around us.