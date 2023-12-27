Eating Almonds for Healthy Skin: Fact or Fiction?

A TikTok dermatologist has made waves on social media claiming that eating three handfuls of almonds a day can lead to wrinkle-free skin. But is this claim too good to be true?

According to Dr. Neera, a renowned skin surgeon based in the US, almonds are a natural way to combat wrinkles. She backed up her statement citing a 24-week clinical study conducted the University of California. The study involved 49 postmenopausal women who consumed approximately 400 calories of almonds daily. The results showed a significant reduction in facial wrinkles, fine lines, and hyperpigmentation. In fact, wrinkle severity decreased 16% and hyperpigmentation decreased 20% after six months. The study also found that the women who ate almonds experienced increased skin hydration in their cheeks and forehead.

While many TikTok users applauded the skincare hack, others expressed concerns about consuming such a large amount of almonds. Dr. Neera clarified that three handfuls roughly equate to 60 almonds. However, she advised individuals to consult their healthcare providers if they have any reservations about incorporating this amount into their diet.

But what about those who are unable to eat nuts due to allergies or other dietary restrictions? Dr. Neera suggested that omega-3 supplements might offer similar benefits. It’s important to note that further research is needed to confirm these claims.

While almonds are known for their numerous health benefits, including improving heart health and aiding in weight management, their direct impact on skin health is still a topic of debate. While it’s true that almonds are a good source of vitamin E, which is known for its antioxidant properties, it’s essential to remember that maintaining healthy skin involves a comprehensive approach. A balanced diet, proper hydration, regular exercise, and a consistent skincare routine are all crucial factors in achieving healthy, youthful-looking skin.

So, while incorporating almonds into your daily routine may have potential benefits for your skin, it’s vital to view this claim with a hint of skepticism. As always, it’s wise to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet.