TikTok Influencers Collaborate with Harvard to Promote Mental Health

Young Americans are increasingly turning to social media platforms like TikTok for information on mental health. Recognizing the influence these platforms have, the T.H. Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University has formed a team of mental health influencers to share evidence-based content with their millions of followers.

Harvard reached out to several TikTok influencers who discuss mental health topics on their accounts, inviting them to collaborate with social scientists at the university. Initially, some influencers thought the invitations were pranks or phishing attempts and deleted them, highlighting the lack of respect typically afforded to influencers academia.

However, these influencers were unaware that researchers had been observing their content for weeks, evaluating their reach and quality. Eventually, a select few heavyweights were chosen to participate in a field experiment.

The surgeon general has deemed the mental health of young people in America as a significant public health crisis. For this vulnerable population, social media serves as a primary source of information. Recognizing this, Harvard aimed to leverage the popularity of these influencers to inject evidence-based content into their feeds.

The influencers were brought to the Harvard Medical School campus and treated like dignitaries. They listened to lectures on air quality and health communication and were provided with branded merchandise and buffet lunches. However, some influencers found the lectures to be filled with academic jargon that did not align with the digestible nuggets of information they typically provide on TikTok.

This collaboration between Harvard and TikTok influencers demonstrates the growing recognition of the importance of social media in disseminating information, particularly regarding mental health. By using influencers who are trusted and followed millions, Harvard hopes to improve the availability and accessibility of evidence-based mental health content.

Sources:

– Original article: [insert original source]

– Definition of influencers: [insert definition]

– Definition of mental health: [insert definition]

(Note: In this response, the original article was not provided, so I could not include specific information from the original source.)