WhatsApp Introduces Hidden Chat Folder with Secret Code Access

WhatsApp is known for its efforts to enhance user privacy and security, and its latest update takes this commitment a step further. While there is already an option to protect chats from prying eyes placing them in a locked folder, the messaging app is now introducing an additional layer of security. Users will soon be able to hide the existence of the locked chat folder itself setting up a secret code to access it.

The locked chat folder, known as the “Restricted Chats” folder, can currently be accessed using biometric authentication methods such as fingerprint or face scan, PIN, or pattern lock. However, with the upcoming update, WhatsApp users can ensure even greater privacy making the folder completely invisible to anyone unaware of its existence.

To achieve this heightened level of secrecy, users will be required to set up a unique password, referred to as the “secret code” WhatsApp. Only those who know this secret code and enter it into the WhatsApp search bar will be able to gain access to the hidden “Restricted Chats” folder.

While the initial introduction of the chat lock feature in May aimed to protect personal messages for users who occasionally share their phones or find themselves in situations where others handle their devices, the addition of the secret code access option raises the security bar even higher. WhatsApp emphasizes that this feature is particularly relevant for “vulnerable groups” in “dangerous situations” or individuals seeking additional protection.

The rollout of the secret code feature has already begun, although it will take a few months for it to become globally available. Once released, WhatsApp users will have an extra level of privacy and security at their disposal, ensuring that their confidential conversations remain truly hidden from prying eyes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How can I hide my chats on WhatsApp?

To hide your chats on WhatsApp, you can use the “Restricted Chats” folder feature. This folder can be accessed using biometric authentication methods, such as fingerprint or face scan, PIN, or pattern lock. Additionally, with the introduction of the secret code access feature, you can make the folder itself invisible to anyone unaware of its existence.

2. How do I set up a secret code for the hidden chat folder?

To set up a secret code for the hidden chat folder, you need to choose a unique password or code. This secret code can be entered into the WhatsApp search bar to gain access to the hidden “Restricted Chats” folder.

3. Who can benefit from the secret code access feature?

The secret code access feature is particularly relevant for individuals or groups in “dangerous situations” or those seeking additional protection for their conversations. It provides an extra level of privacy and security, ensuring that confidential chats remain hidden from prying eyes.